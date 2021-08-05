Cancel
Global Warming

What is the latest news on global warming?

By Tom Skilling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal warming is occurring faster and more catastrophically than most experts in the field predicted 30 years ago. When global warming was first observed 50 or 60 years ago, scientists assumed that major climatic changes would take a century or more to occur. But feedback loops, not considered, have kicked in and several worst case scenarios are becoming realities. Antarctic ice sheets, once considered stable, are melting, threatening rising sea levels that could inundate coastal cities. Greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide and methane, are increasing as permafrost in northern latitudes thaws. With greenhouse gas emissions increasing, the risk of further warming might be underestimated.

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane#Antarctic Ice#Carbon Dioxide
