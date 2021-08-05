Cancel
Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating second-quarter profit

By Reuters
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReported group sales increased by 18.2% in the quarter and by 23% when adjusted for currency movements. EBITDA grew by 53% on an organic basis. Commenting on the outlook, Merck expects the recovery that began in late 2020 to continue, while its Life Sciences in particular would expect "significantly positive contributions" owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

