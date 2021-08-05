Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating second-quarter profit

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mattress maker reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, raised its full-year outlook and boosted its dividend by 29%. Net income rose to $140.8 million, or 69 cents a share, from $23.0 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 57 cents. Sales grew 75.8% to $1.17 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $1.13 billion, with North America sales rising 75.2% to $1.01 billion and international sales growing 79.3% to $155.3 million. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.10 to $3.25 from $2.50 to $2.70. "While the strong industry and healthy consumer have been tailwinds for us recently, our sales and earnings growth has been significantly outpacing the overall market," said Chief Executive Scott Thompson. Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 9 cents a share from 7 cents, with the new dividend payable Aug. 26 to shareholders of record on Aug. 12. The stock has run up 39.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.