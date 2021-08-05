Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webb A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY At 125 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 26 miles southeast of El Indio, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chupadera Ranch Airport.alerts.weather.gov
