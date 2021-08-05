Cancel
Webb County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webb A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY At 125 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 26 miles southeast of El Indio, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chupadera Ranch Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

City
El Indio, TX
County
Webb County, TX
#Special Weather Statement
