USD/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 108.91; (P) 109.29; (R1) 109.87;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidation would be seen first but further decline remains in favor as long as 110.58 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 108.71 will resume the decline from 111.65 to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. Nevertheless, firm break of 110.58 will argue that that corrective fall has completed and bring retest of 111.65.

