Stroman (7-9) took the loss after allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Stroman dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases in this one, but he kept his team in the contest despite eight hits allowed. He surrendered one run in the top of the third on an RBI double to right field, and the other in the fourth on a fielder's choice. Despite being saddled with his ninth loss, the right-hander owns a 2.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 97:27 K:BB across 116.1 frames in 2021.