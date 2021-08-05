Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland Bars Plan a “Vaxx Coalition” to Uniformly Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for Entry

By Suzette Smith
WWEEK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, several Portland bars and venues have begun requesting proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entry. Some, like the Northwest neighborhood bar Paymaster, quietly began asking about vaccination status at the door or allowing patrons who had been vaccinated to walk around maskless. Others, like Bar Bar and the attached Mississippi Studios require “proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours” for entry.

