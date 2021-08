The men's featherweight semifinal bracket is set, with USA, Cuba, ROC and Ghana sending its divisional representatives to the medal round. Duke Ragan became the first boxer from the U.S. men's team to secure a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Cincinnati does so following a split decision win over Kurt Anthony Walker (Ireland). Ragan built an early lead to come out ahead on three of the five scorecards and become the first American featherweight since Rocky Juarez (Silver, 2000 Sydney) to medal at the weight.