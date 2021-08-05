Walmart again suing Platteville over assessed value of store

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville faces the latest in what has become a series of legal challenges to the tax liability of local big box stores. Walmart recently sued the city in Grant County Circuit Court, alleging that its Platteville store’s assessed value is “excessive” and should be reduced from $12.3 million to $6 million. The company also requested a partial refund for 2021 taxes at the property, which is located at 1800 Progressive Parkway.