Although the social origins of both were very different, Frederick Carlton Lewis, Carl Lewis, shared with Jesse Owens the state of birth (Alabama) and, above all, the athletic specialties: 100 and 200 meters, and length jump. It was not unusual, because, since he began to stand out, he was compared with myth, to the point of turning it little less than in the reincarnation of him. That always flattered and stimulated Lewis, but he also came to fatigue him by feeling that he was denied part of his own personality to make him assume, inherited, an extension of that of Owens.