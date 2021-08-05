UPDATE 1-Aurubis doubles quarterly earnings, upbeat on outlook

(Adds detail, CEO comment)

HAMBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Quarterly earnings nearly doubled at Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer said on Thursday, keeping up optimism about prospects for the current financial year, as copper markets stay strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aurubis posted operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) of 83 million euros ($98.25 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 42 million euros in the previous year.

The company said it expected the pandemic to have little impact on the final quarter, as copper markets remain strong despite the coronavirus.

Aurubis confirmed a previous forecast of operating EBT of between 270 million and 330 million euros for the full 2020/21 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020.

“The excellent result was mainly influenced by significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap and other recycling materials, a considerably higher throughput of other recycling materials, and a higher concentrate (copper ore) throughput,” it said.

Refining charges are the fees paid to refine scrap copper into new metal.

“High metal prices, particularly the continued increase in the copper price, supported the supply of copper scrap and other recycling materials in Europe and the United States,” it added.

“Aurubis utilized the good market situation and was able to supply its production facilities with input materials at very good refining charges during the past quarter.”

Aurubis is benefiting from strong demand for copper products, especially in the automotive, construction, energy, and cable industries, said Chief Executive Roland Harings.

But the main burden was significantly higher energy costs, chiefly because of higher electricity prices.

Germany’s July floods halted production at the firm’s Stolberg copper products plant.

“The clean-up operation is in full swing with strong support,” Harings said. “The property damage, which still has to be determined, will be covered by insurance, so we don’t anticipate any effects on our consolidated result.” (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Caroline Copley and Clarence Fernandez)