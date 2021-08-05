Glencore to return $2.8 bln to shareholders after record first half

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79% to $8.7 billion, compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier, beating the $8.4 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )