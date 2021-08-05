Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Glencore to return $2.8 bln to shareholders after record first half

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79% to $8.7 billion, compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier, beating the $8.4 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Mining Equipment#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand. Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Shares in M&A candidates BPER, Banco BPM soar after strong Q2 profits

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER (EMII.MI) and Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), widely tipped to take part in the sector's ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country's lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this...
Financial Reportsmining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater expects big jump in first-half profits

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to rise by more than 138%, driven by higher production that followed a covid-19 lockdown and higher metals prices. Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, are expected to rise to between 835 South African...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

ING bank reports better than expected $2.5 billion Q2 pretax profit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ING Groep NV, the Netherlands’ largest financial services group, reported on Friday a better than expected second quarter pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) amid growing fee income, and as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Athens stock exchange group to buy 10.2% stake in Serbian bourse

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, said on Thursday it will buy a 10.24% stake in the Belgrade Stock Exchange (BELEX), joining forces to strengthen their presence in Southeast Europe. Hellenic Exchanges said it had been given the green light...
Industrymining.com

Nornickel triples earnings as metals prices offset output dip

Russia’s Nornickel reported a tripling of first-half core earnings to $5.7 billion, with higher global metals prices and low-base effect offsetting reduced nickel and copper output. Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, was hit by lower output at two of its Arctic mines...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UniCredit target Monte dei Paschi tops profit forecast

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi (MPS) posted better-than-forecast quarterly results on Thursday, while delaying planned job cuts and reducing an expected capital shortfall as rival UniCredit evaluates buying the state-owned bank. The Italian Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS (BMPS.MI) after a 2017 bailout, last week entered...
IndustryBirmingham Star

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Beiersdorf Returns to Pre-pandemic Sales Level in First Half

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Beiersdorf AG’s first-half sales in 2021 outpaced financial analysts’ expectations and helped propel the group past pre-pandemic levels in the period. The German maker of Nivea, La Prairie and Eucerin products reported Thursday that sales in the six months ended June 30 grew 12.3 percent in reported terms and 16.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 3.87 billion euros, spurred by the consumer segment’s business.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Analysts expected the company’s organic growth to be 14 percent. Positive effects on the earnings before interest and taxes margin,...
Financial Reportsdcvelocity.com

Record performance for GEODIS in the first half of 2021

Levallois, Perret (August 3, 2021) - "In a still uncertain economic environment, GEODIS has confirmed its ability to generate profitable growth, with a revenue up 21% and EBITDA up 60%. These solid results support our ability to invest in growth while investing in the ecological transition of all our activities. Our good performance has enabled us to strengthen our investments in the company's digital transformation and to self-finance our latest acquisition, PEKAES, a leading distribution network in Poland, a strategic country for GEODIS. These solid results are in line with the "Ambition 2023" strategic plan, which aims to achieve growth for the Group at least equal to that of the global logistics market over the period, and to accelerate the conversion of this growth into earnings," explains Marie-Christine Lombard, Chairman of GEODIS' Executive Board.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

First half of 2021 sees record investment in renewable energy

More money was invested in renewable energy in the first six months of 2021 than the first half of any other year, according to tracking by BloombergNEF. But analysts still say “immediate” funding is needed to reach global net-zero emissions goals. Globally, $174 billion of new investment was made in...
Financial Reportsjack1065.com

Generali says FY goals on track after solid first half

MILAN (Reuters) – Generali on Tuesday said it was on track to meet full-year targets after Italy’s top insurer reported a good performance across all business sectors to slightly beat first-half expectations. Operating profit rose 10.4% to 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) versus the 2.95 billion expected by analysts in...
Financial Reportsnnbw.com

Plumas Bancorp reports record quarterly, first-half earnings

Plumas Bancorp on July 21 announced second quarter earnings of $4.5 million or $0.86 per share, an increase of $1.3 million from $3.2 million or $0.62 per share during the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.85 per share during the three months ended June 30,...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

BMW expresses caution after posting strong first-half results

Munich — BMW sold more cars than ever before in the first half of the year, posting profits of 7.6 billion euros (9.0 billion dollars), it announced on Tuesday, but predicted a second half overshadowed by supply problems. "The second half of the year could be more volatile for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy