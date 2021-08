Bayer AG is acquiring Vividion Therapeutics Inc. for $1.5 billion up front, with the promise of $500 million more in milestone payments, to bring aboard the firm and its small-molecule precision oncology and immunology platform. Vividion’s preclinical programs include multiple targets, with ongoing research into a transcription factor NRF2 antagonist for the potential treatment of NRF2-mutant cancers, plus a lineup of NRF2 activators for various inflammatory conditions such as irritable bowel disease. Vividion, of San Diego, will remain independent operationally on an “arm’s length basis,” Bayer said, in order to “preserve its entrepreneurial culture as an essential pillar,” while benefiting from the larger firm’s expertise and reach.