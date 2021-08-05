Mayor Chokwe Lumumba appoints Louis Wright as new CAO – Local businessman says he is just what the city needs
On Monday, during a media press conference at City Hall, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced that Louis P. Wright Sr. will become Jackson’s new chief administrative officer (CAO). Wright who served as customer service manager at Entergy Mississippi, retired July 30 and will be assuming his new position August 16, serving as interim CAO until confirmed by the Jackson City Council. He was employed by Entergy for 47 years.themississippilink.com
