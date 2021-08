There was a time when knowledge was not easily accessible. People had to cover the distance of miles to gain knowledge. Teachers were rare, and that’s why they had great value. The competency of a teacher in the past was unmatched. Pupils used to give reverence to their teachers. A single teacher was capable of guiding 100s of students with versatile knowledge and wisdom. Cutting it short, knowledge was delivered justly in the past, but unfortunately, today, knowledge is nowhere to be seen, and education has become a business fad. My heart aches for such injustice with education and knowledge!