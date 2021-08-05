43 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week in Dubuque Co., 24 in Delaware Co.; CDC moves 2 local counties to 'high' transmission
The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:. The State of Iowa provided its once-weekly update Wednesday, and 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County. Delaware County had 24 more cases; Clayton and Jones counties each had 13 more; and there were five more in Jackson County.www.telegraphherald.com
