Araujo selected to play in MLS All-Star Game and parents surprise him with a visit

It may be close to the business end of the regular season, but later this month, six Seattle Sounders will be taking a little field trip to Los Angeles. Major League Soccer today announced the 28 participants in its annual All-Star game, and the Sounders will be well represented when the league’s All Stars take on a similarly comprised team from Liga MX. Raúl Ruidíaz, João Paulo, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Nouhou, Alex Roldan and Cristian Roldan were all named to the team, the league announced. The roster was determined through a combination of fan, player and media voting (13 players), designations by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (13 players) and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The game is set for Wednesday, August 25 at 6:00 PM PT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.