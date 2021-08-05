Cancel
MLS

Araujo selected to play in MLS All-Star Game and parents surprise him with a visit

By Mike Klan
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 19-year old Julian Araujo is a first-time Major League Soccer All-Star and his parents made sure it was a special moment. They came to Los Angeles from Lompoc and greeted Araujo with a sign that said, "Congrats you're an All-Star." They also had a jersey, balloons...

Julian Araujo
#All Star Game#La Galaxy#Major League Soccer#Liga Mx
