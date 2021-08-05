Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian stocks hold gains, dollar strong on Fed official's comments

By Alun John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYCCW_0bILaW1T00
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares mostly held onto this week's gains on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite.

Uncertainty about Chinese policy is also making investors hesistant.

Futures pointed to similar caution in European equity markets. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged up 0.08% and FTSE futures inched 0.02% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was down 0.16%, with small declines in Hong Kong (.HSI), down 0.11%, and Korea (.KS200), down 0.16%, balanced by a 0.24% gain in Australian shares (.AXJO) which are heading towards a record close.

Japan's Nikkei (.N225) climbed 0.45%.

This week the MSCI Asian regional benchmark has recovered most of the ground lost a week earlier, when a series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns on sectors from property to education squeezed Chinese stocks and overshadowed the region as a whole. read more

Chinese equities have been calmer this week overall. The Chinese blue chip index (.CSI300) was last down 0.2%, weighed primarily by investors dumping online gaming companies, fertilizer producers and e-cigarette makers fearing criticism of these industries in state media could portend more government crackdowns.

"In the short term, the further rebound may continue but uncertainties over policy control will drive long-term investors away from Chinese technology names," said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets.

U.S. stock futures - the S&P 500 e-minis - rose 0.18% in Asian trading.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) receding 0.46% from a record high. The blue-chip Dow (.DJI) slid 0.92%, though the tech heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) eked out small gains with investors there attaching greater weight to positive data from the services sector than to negative jobs figures.

Markets are looking at the "mixed signals from the data, and trying to assess what the Fed will do," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets. Rodda said the latest moves were driven by an overnight speech from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida which took a more hawkish tone.

Clarida, a major architect of the Fed's new policy strategy, said he said he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022. read more

Those remarks helped U.S. yields and the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 1.192% up from a U.S. close of 1.184%, having touched 1.127% - its lowest level since February - earlier in the day.

This helped the dollar, which bought 109.63 yen , compared with a low of 108.71 on Wednesday.

Sterling was little changed against the dollar ahead of a Bank of England Policy meeting.

"Although the BoE is widely expected to leave policy interest rates unchanged, there is a risk that the BoE strikes a more hawkish tone because economic activity is improving and inflation has lifted sharply," wrote CBA analysts in a note.

The firmer dollar in turn weighed a little on gold, with the spot price falling 0.1%.

Oil prices rose, supported by tensions in the Middle East, and recovered a little ground after three straight days of declines driven partly by a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United State

U.S. crude rose 0.37% to $68.4 a barrel while Brent crude climbed 0.41% to $70.59 per barrel,

Ether , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped 0.64% having gained 8.7% a day earlier ahead of a technical adjustment to its underlying ethereum blockchain, which should happen later today.

Bitcoin fell 0.8%, resting in the vicinity of $40,000 where it has been for the last week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian Stocks#Interest Rates#Stock Futures#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Chinese#European#Ftse#Asia Pacific#Australian#Msci Asian#Saxo Markets#Dji#Nasdaq#Ixic#Ig#Bank Of England Policy#Boe#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record on Rousing Jobs Report

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it among Wall Street's experts – July's job report was good. But concerns about whether it was so good that it would affect Federal Reserve monetary policy kept a lid on parts of the market Friday. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 943,000 in...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf bourses gain, Saudi Aramco's Q2 profit surges

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, helped by a slew of corporate earnings, with the Abu Dhabi index closing at a new record high. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.7% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) advancing over 2% following an increase in quarterly net profit.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains most in three weeks after strong jobs report

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar made its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Friday after a U.S. government report showed jobs grew more than expected in July, pushing up bond yields and adding to. arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index against...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar rallies toward biggest weekly gain since June

* Canadian dollar feels second blow from weak domestic jobs. (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose sharply on. Friday, boosted by a strong U.S. jobs report toward its biggest. weekly gain in seven weeks. The report showed jobs grew...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Crumbles as ‘Vengeful Dollar’ Takes Out Commodities

Investing.com - Gold had its worst day and week in almost two months, crumbling to $1,750 lows, as the dollar sprung back from a recent spate of selling amid a resilient U.S. jobs report that again raised questions about the stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve to markets and the economy.
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 8.7 basis points at 1.3036%, its highest of the day, as equity indexes closed at record highs. Much of the rise in yields came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.058%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.366%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109 basis points, 7 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.4099 0.035 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7725 0.054 Seven-year note 99-120/256 1.0793 0.070 10-year note 102-240/256 1.3036 0.087 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8574 0.094 30-year bond 109-140/256 1.9506 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street muted on jobs growth as taper, Delta fears weigh

BOSTON (Reuters) - A positive jobs report drove U.S. stocks modestly higher Friday, but a parallel rise in Treasury yields signaled a downside: the good news could push the Federal Reserve to curtail its massive stimulus policies faster then expected. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 in July after rising 938,000...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls amid firm dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as the dollar held gains ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data, while a growing number of Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,802.05 per ounce by 0104 GMT....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...

Comments / 0

Community Policy