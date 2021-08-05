Cancel
Astronomy

A Dazzling Meteor Cluster Was Just Captured Live on Camera in Hawaii

By Tessa Koumoundouros
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the small, pre-dawn hours of July 14, dozens of meteors blazed across the brilliantly clear starry skies above Maunakea, Hawai'i. The event was livestreamed to hundreds of people worldwide from the Subaru-Asahi's Sky Camera. "At first I thought it was just a series of small meteors," explained livestream viewer Fukuro (night owl). "But when I double-checked for a tally, I was amazed to notice that several small meteors were visible coming from the same direction at the same time." At 3:58 am local time, these meteors all streamed from the same point in the sky within 10 seconds. This is not the...

www.sciencealert.com

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#The Subaru Asahi#Sky Camera#Subaru Telescope#Maunakea#University Of Arizona#Sun
