A Dazzling Meteor Cluster Was Just Captured Live on Camera in Hawaii
In the small, pre-dawn hours of July 14, dozens of meteors blazed across the brilliantly clear starry skies above Maunakea, Hawai'i. The event was livestreamed to hundreds of people worldwide from the Subaru-Asahi's Sky Camera. "At first I thought it was just a series of small meteors," explained livestream viewer Fukuro (night owl). "But when I double-checked for a tally, I was amazed to notice that several small meteors were visible coming from the same direction at the same time." At 3:58 am local time, these meteors all streamed from the same point in the sky within 10 seconds. This is not the...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0