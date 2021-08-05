Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Recovered But Lacks Follow Through Buying, Sterling Turns to BoE First

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall markets were rather mixed for the moment. Dollar’s selloff was quickly choked off by strong ISM services overnight, even though there is no clear follow through buying. Traders are holding off the bets for now, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll figures. Sterling will come to the center of the stage today first, with BoE super Thursday. But barring the situation of drastic surprise in asset purchase voting, the event is unlikely to trigger some sustainable moves.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Gdp#Ism#Ema#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#Dallas Fed#Reuters#Qe#San Francisco Fed#Pbs#Covid#Fomc#Bank Rate#Gbp 895b#Bank Of England Preview#Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Waiting On The Fed

Last week, we discussed that further upside would be challenging with the market hitting new highs. “Not surprisingly, the market didn’t make much headway this past week, given the current extended and overbought conditions. For now, ‘buy signals’ remain intact, which likely limits the downside over the next week. However, a retest of the 50-dma is certainly not out of the question.”
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 8.7 basis points at 1.3036%, its highest of the day, as equity indexes closed at record highs. Much of the rise in yields came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.058%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.366%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109 basis points, 7 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.4099 0.035 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7725 0.054 Seven-year note 99-120/256 1.0793 0.070 10-year note 102-240/256 1.3036 0.087 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8574 0.094 30-year bond 109-140/256 1.9506 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold slides over 2% as robust jobs data strengthens Fed taper bets

BENGALURU (Aug 7): Gold slid to its lowest in over a month on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated. Spot gold fell 2.2% to $1,763.96 per ounce by 1:50 p.m., after touching its lowest...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Turned Around While Tapering Talks Heated Up Again

Dollar soared towards the end of the week as the stellar job report should give Fed much confidence to start tapering later in the year. Reactions from stock markets and yields were also positive, with DOW and S&P closing at new records while 10-year yield rebounded. Together with the steep fall in gold, overall development supports first rally in Dollar ahead, at least for the near term.
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
Marketsactionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Expect GBP Futures to Return to Net Long after Hawkish BOE

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended August 3, NET SHORT of USD index futures gained +2 340 contracts to 18 881. Speculative long positions added +1 703 contracts while shorts decreased -637 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures sank -119 contracts to 38 007. GBP futures’ NET SHORT was trimmed sharply, by -5 598 contracts, to 86. It is possible that GBP futures would return to net length next week as sterling could recover after a more-hawkish-than-expected BOE.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Post-BoE uptick lacks follow-through, focus shifts to US NFP

GBP/USD strengthened a bit after the BoE hinted about modest tightening. Clarida's hawkish comments continued underpinning the USD and capped gains. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP). The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and climbed back closer to the overnight swing highs...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar steady even as yields edge up ahead of U.S. jobs report

YORK/LONDON) * Sterling rises 0.3% after BoE comments seen as hawkish. * Ether rises after initial dip on activation of network. NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on. Thursday, a day after being given a boost from seemingly hawkish. comments by a top Federal Reserve...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls amid firm dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as the dollar held gains ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data, while a growing number of Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,802.05 per ounce by 0104 GMT....
Currenciesactionforex.com

FX: The US Dollar Maintains Its Gains

The US Dollar finished little changed overnight but is still holding on to all its gains this week. The dollar index edged 0.03% lower to 92.26, rising 0.11% to 92.36 in Asia today. The dollar index’s downside breakout point last week was at 92.60, and this is my initial resistance level. Support is distant at the 91.80 double bottom, followed by the more import 91.50 level, which is also the 100-day moving average. A firm payrolls number should see the greenback strengthen once again as the taper-nistas return to the fold. I suspect that more than a little risk-hedging buying has been supporting the US Dollar these last few days, and I expect that to continue into the US data.
Worldactionforex.com

Cautious Trading Seen In Asia Ahead Of US Jobs Report, RBA Governor Spoke

ASX 200 opened -0.1%. (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: At the Board’s meeting earlier this week we considered the case for delaying this tapering to $4 billion a week. (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Will act if worsening health outcomes hit...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound Gains Against Dollar as BoE Reins in Bond Tapering Threshold

Investing.com – The pound jumped against the dollar Thursday, after the Bank of England left interest rates steady, but signaled its warming up to the idea of tightening monetary policy as the central bank reined in its threshold to begin the tapering of bonds purchases. GBP/USD rose 0.30% to $1.3927.

Comments / 0

Community Policy