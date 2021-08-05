Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond

It’s time for the annual celebration in the forest that fell victim to Covid last year in the tree-filled area that survived a devastating 2013 wildfire. It’s the Black Forest Festival Weekend. Kicking off with a Biergarten Fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Community Center with beers to sample and music by Wirewood Station. Raises donations for a new roof for the center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets $31 on eventbrite.com. On Saturday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, festival with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and beer garden. WeAreBlackForest.com.