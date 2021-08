Suarez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates. Mike Moustakas (heel) returns from a lengthy absence and will start at third base in Suarez's place. Early in the season, the Reds regularly started Suarez at shortstop and Moustakas at third, but Suarez looked overmatched at the position and hasn't started there since May 29. Whether or not that alignment will be an option now that Moustakas is back is not yet clear. If it's not, Suarez could see his playing time substantially reduced. That's arguably something that should be happening already given that he owns a .177/.260/.379 slash line on the season, though he does have a much better .800 OPS over his last 15 games.