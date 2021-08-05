2021 Fantasy Football IDP rankings, draft tips, cheat sheet
Incorporating individual defensive players (IDP) into fantasy football leagues is no just just a "growing trend" -- it's the only way to play for some. Defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs have taken the place of team defenses in some leagues; in others, fantasy owners simply draft DLs, LBs, and DBs along with a team D/ST. Regardless of which you prefer, if your league has any level of IDP component, you need a cheat sheet full of rankings, potential sleepers, and draft strategy tips ahead of your 2021 draft.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0