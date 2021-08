The Q2 earnings picture of the healthcare sector seems solid with results from the companies reported so far are up 17.7% on 20.3% revenue growth. Earnings and revenue beat ratios are 89.7% and 97.4%, respectively. Combining the actual results with the estimates for the still-to-report companies, total earnings for the sector are expected to grow 25.7% on revenue growth of 19.2% (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).