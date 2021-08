LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a $24,000 bracelet from Macy’s on Tuesday in Lynnwood.

Investigators said the man shoved a store employee out of the way as he fled.

Witnesses told police the man got away in a white VW Jetta, plates unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Officer Carter at lcarter@lynnwoodwa.gov.

©2021 Cox Media Group