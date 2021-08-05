Our Lady of Guadalupe to host COVID vaccination clinic Sunday

Our Lady of Guadalupe to host free vaccination clinic to fiesta food sales on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Our Lady of Guadalupe is replacing its usual music and dancing during Fiesta with a vaccination clinic.

The church that still plans to host a mercado for food sales only will have a walk in vaccination clinic on Sunday.

Church Safety Officer Anthony Rodriguez said, "We decided to partner with public health."

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

"We hope that our community will come have some food and also get themselves vaccinated if they're not, so, we're giving you the opportunity to help reduce the spread of COVID."

The church is located at 227 N. Nopal on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

For more information visit olgsb.org

