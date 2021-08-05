Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guadalupe, CA

Our Lady of Guadalupe to host COVID vaccination clinic Sunday

By Tracy Lehr
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
Our Lady of Guadalupe to host free vaccination clinic to fiesta food sales on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBpHg_0bILVc7E00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Our Lady of Guadalupe is replacing its usual music and dancing during Fiesta with a vaccination clinic.

The church that still plans to host a mercado for food sales only will have a walk in vaccination clinic on Sunday.

Church Safety Officer Anthony Rodriguez said, "We decided to partner with public health."

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

"We hope that our community will come have some food and also get themselves vaccinated if they're not, so, we're giving you the opportunity to help reduce the spread of COVID."

The church is located at 227 N. Nopal on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

For more information visit olgsb.org

The post Our Lady of Guadalupe to host COVID vaccination clinic Sunday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
753
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Society
Guadalupe, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Guadalupe, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Fiesta Food#Mercado#Church Safety#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Guadalupe, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

City of Guadalupe cancels 75th Anniversary Celebration due to COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health has reached out to the event coordinators of the "Guadalupe 75th Anniversary Celebration" to ask organizers and the City of Guadalupe to consider postponing the event because of the increase in Covid 19 cases in the county.  The post City of Guadalupe cancels 75th Anniversary Celebration due to COVID-19 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Ojai, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Invasive mosquitoes recorded in Ojai

People can avoid the risk of being bit by native and non-native mosquitoes by wearing properly fitted clothing when outdoors, utilizing approved insect repellent and making sure windows and doors have tight screens. The post Invasive mosquitoes recorded in Ojai appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Doctors urge patients to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Chief Medical Officer spent the day trying to convince a third of his patients to get vaccinated. Dr. Charles Fenzi said, "The vaccines are probably the best vaccines we have ever had in terms of their effectiveness even with the Delta variant." Fenzi told his patients the The post Doctors urge patients to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy