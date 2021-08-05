Cancel
Software

Edge Super Duper Secure Mode turns off the JavaScript JIT compiler for extra security

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead of Microsoft Edge Vulnerability Research Johnathan Norman has detailed an experiment in Edge that disabled the JavaScript just-in-time (JIT) compiler to enable some extra security protections. Describing JIT compiling as a "remarkably complex process that very few people understand and it has a small margin for error", Norman...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Compiler#Startup#Enforcement Technology#Acg#Control Flow Guard#Webassembly#Cfg#Super Duper Mode#Macos
