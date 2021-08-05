NBA players who never lost with Team USA

Unlike in the last couple of major FIBA tournaments, the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA used to go undefeated in international play.

As such, there are various players with long triumphant runs while playing for the red, white and blue.

However, none of them top Jason Kidd‘s 46-game unbeaten streak while representing his country.

Below, check out the NBA players who never lost as members of Team USA.

Note: For this exercise we took into account competition games in the Olympic Games, World Cup, FIBA Americas tournament and PanAm Games. Only players with at least 15 wins listed.