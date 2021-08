I’m not going to lie to you, Red Sox Nation. Things are pretty miserable right now and it’s hard to believe that they’re going to be getting better anytime soon. Had things gone differently in Detroit I’d be starting this with more optimism, but it’s hard to see the light when you’re in the dark. However, I’m not ready to smash the glass and hit that panic button just yet on this Boston squad, and you shouldn’t be either. Things are bad now, but hope is on the horizon and it will get better.