Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Thursday Aug. 5
Aug. 5—Here's the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Thursday August 5. Highlights Thursday include the U.S. men's basketball game vs. Australia in the semifinals (10 a.m. replay on NBC, 3 p.m. on USA). NBC's evening hour will include live track and field, including Allyson Felix in the 400 meters, making her final Olympic appearance. At 7:30 p.m., NBC will also feature the women's beach volleyball gold medal match featuring April Ross and Alex Clinesmith. At 9:05 p.m., the U.S. women's basketball team plays Serbia in a semifinal (NBC).www.northwestgeorgianews.com
