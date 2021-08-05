Cancel
Tennis

Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Thursday Aug. 5

By Daily News, Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Aug. 5—Here's the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Thursday August 5. Highlights Thursday include the U.S. men's basketball game vs. Australia in the semifinals (10 a.m. replay on NBC, 3 p.m. on USA). NBC's evening hour will include live track and field, including Allyson Felix in the 400 meters, making her final Olympic appearance. At 7:30 p.m., NBC will also feature the women's beach volleyball gold medal match featuring April Ross and Alex Clinesmith. At 9:05 p.m., the U.S. women's basketball team plays Serbia in a semifinal (NBC).

