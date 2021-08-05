Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

I Tried TikTok's Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There's One Clear Winner

By Jacqueline Kilikita
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether skincare or makeup related, you can always count on TikTok's experts to provide a smart solution to a beauty problem. Last month, we learned how to take the chore out of a summery smoky eye in seconds and how to make your own BB cream when foundation feels a little too heavy in the sun. But lately, it's all about hair.

Behind Viral Videosmashed.com

This Viral Hot Pot Restaurant Hack Is Turning Heads On TikTok

First off, let us start by saying to the foodie masses: please keep all the TikTok food hacks coming. We are absolutely loving it. Every food ordering hack from Raising Cane's chicken finger sandwiches to two-for-one Chipotle burrito bowls has our bellies and wallets feeling full. One of the latest...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

I’m A Black-Owned Beauty Brand Founder & This Is What My Routine Looks Like In A Week

Diarrha N'Diaye is a first-generation Senegalese-American brand founder and CEO based in Harlem, New York. N'Diaye has worked in marketing, communications and social media for brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, VIBE Magazine, and L’Oreal Paris. Her career lead her to Glossier, where she worked in product development and innovation. This inspired her to start her own company: Ami Colé, a "better-for-you" beauty brand made to celebrate melanin-rich skin. N'Diaye is committed to redefining society's misinformed perception of Black Beauty. This interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Well+Good

We Fact-Checked the Viral Mouthwash Advice That’s Floating Around TikTok

Social media can be an incredible resource, but taking unchecked health advice from a stranger on one of the apps isn't always the best approach to well-being. Anna Peterson, a London-based dental professional, recently went viral on TikTok for explaining that using mouthwash after brushing promotes tooth decay. So before you throw out your mouthwash or rearrange your brushing routine, we decided to explore her claim.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the mind-blowing TikTok fashion hacks that will change the way you get dressed, forever

It’s time to cancel any guilt you might have for thinking you’re spending too much time scrolling TikTok. From the sports crazes we’ve fallen for (yep, we bought roller-skates), the jaw-dropping ways to use eyelash curlers (spoiler: they do way more than just curl your lashes) and the best ways to ace a job interview, TikTok is the public information service we never knew we needed.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Youthful-Looking Short Natural Haircuts for Black Women Over 50

Have you seen Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Alfre Woodard wearing short hair styles? Aren’t they so iconic? Short natural haircuts for black women over 50 are flattering and easy to style and maintain. It’s the best way to show how you embrace your natural hair texture. But first, you...
Hair Careromper.com

Try These 12 Cute Hairstyles On The First Day Of School

Back when I was a kid, I would meticulously plan out my whole first day of school look including shoes, my outfit, and accessories. Of course, I also had to consider some first day of school hairstyles to finish off my look. I imagine kids today still do this, but unlike me, they’re lucky enough to have the internet to help them out.
Makeupshesafullonmonet.com

These TikTok Makeup Hacks Seriously Improved My Beauty Routine

Here I am again with another TikTok Made Me Try It! Soon, you’ll know me as the TikTok girl, but I’m not crazy (promise). You can learn so much from TikTok and my hours of scrolling (oops) definitely pay off sometimes. These beauty routines I learned from this app have changed the way I do my makeup, so I knew I needed to share them with you guys!
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

6 Hairstyles That Make Thin Hair Look Instantly Thicker

While trending haircuts come and go and certain hair colors feel more seasonal than others, there's a certain hairstyle that people search for all year round: the best one for thin hair. Sure, it's vague, but it's undeniable that our quest for thicker-looking hair is timeless. And between seeking out the best strand-boosting products to the colors that actually look good on finer hair, we've been really getting our heads down here at Who What Wear to find out what works.
Skin CareGrazia

Would You Try 'Bubble' Nails - The Latest Nail Art Craze?

Bubble nails (aka 'hump nails') are trending online at the moment and well, we have some thoughts. While it seems like there's a new nail art craze every few days (nudes on nails and daisy nail art are two of our faves right now,) 'bubble nails' have actually been around for a few years. In fact, Nails Magazine highlighted the trend way back in 2009.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

GLAMOUR TRIES: We recreated TikTok's favourite lip liner hack - using Pat McGrath Labs - to see if it really works

Don't panic but the Charlotte Tilbury sale is here, and there's mega savings on ALL the bestsellers (yes, including the eyeshadow palettes and glow kit) Yep, we've been busy trying out all of the wacky and wonderful beauty crazes to take the internet (read: TikTok) by storm - from BaByliss' Hydro Fusion Air Styler (the rotating hot air brush of dreams) to CurrentBody's Skin LED Precision and Fanola's No Yellow Foam Conditioner. These are the products every influencer/gen-Z beauty slueth/beauty editor is talking about on the internet - but that you want to be sure about before parting with your money.
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

These 7 Hair Colours Will Be Everywhere This Summer, According to Experts

If this time every year you get an uncontrollable urge to completely switch up your hair colour, you're not alone. With the height of summer approaching rapidly, embracing a change in shade is a natural yearning—especially if, like me, you've spent almost the entirety of lockdown mood-boarding hair inspiration on Pinterest. However, while summer tends to be the time that most of us start thinking about a change of hair colour, the beaming sun can actually put our colour and hair health at risk. If you’re planning to sit in the sunshine, Nikita Fisher, co-owner of Palmer Fisher London, has a brilliant piece of advice for protecting your hair (other than with a hat). "My top tip is to put conditioner in your hair whilst you are sunbathing just like you would put sunscreen on your skin to protect it," she says.

Comments / 0

