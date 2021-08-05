I Tried TikTok’s Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There’s One Clear Winner

If this time every year you get an uncontrollable urge to completely switch up your hair colour, you're not alone. With the height of summer approaching rapidly, embracing a change in shade is a natural yearning—especially if, like me, you've spent almost the entirety of lockdown mood-boarding hair inspiration on Pinterest. However, while summer tends to be the time that most of us start thinking about a change of hair colour, the beaming sun can actually put our colour and hair health at risk. If you’re planning to sit in the sunshine, Nikita Fisher, co-owner of Palmer Fisher London, has a brilliant piece of advice for protecting your hair (other than with a hat). "My top tip is to put conditioner in your hair whilst you are sunbathing just like you would put sunscreen on your skin to protect it," she says.