The Red Sox were aggressive in pursuit of the go-ahead run Sunday at Fenway Park, and their roll of the dice paid off. Boston and New York were deadlocked at 4-4 with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as Kiké Hernández stood 90 feet away from home plate. Xander Bogaerts lifted a weak fly ball to right field, and instead of playing it safe, Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles instructed Hernández to tag up and take off for home. Hernández beat the throw from Greg Allen and slid under the tag of Gary Sanchez, giving Boston a lead it would not relinquish.