BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) ("DraftKings" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2021 financial results. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, DraftKings reported revenue of $298 million, an increase of 320% compared to $71 million during the same period in 2020. After giving pro forma effect to the business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited ("SBTech") and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. which was completed on April 23, 2020, as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019, revenue grew 297% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.