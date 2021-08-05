Shooting in southeast Atlanta leaves one man dead

ATLANTA — A man is dead and police are looking for his killer after a shooting in southeast Atlanta Wednesday night.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police were called to 310 Thomasville Boulevard SE to a call of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a man, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not released any details on potential suspects at this time.

