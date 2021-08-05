Locomotive steams past San Antonio 2-0, extends unbeaten streak to seven
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Locomotive is rolling, and it’s not stopping. El Paso Locomotive FC (10-1-4, 34 points) picking up three points in a 2-0 clean sheet win over San Antonio FC at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. With the win, Locomotive extends their unbeaten streak to seven and their home unbeaten streak — dating back to July of 2020 — to 18. The win creates even more separation for El Paso in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division standings.ourcommunitynow.com
Comments / 0