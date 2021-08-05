Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Justin Bieber apologises for sharing Morgan Wallen’s music: ‘I don’t support or tolerate any kind of racism or discrimination’

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5gMS_0bILQaJZ00

Justin Bieber has apologised for sharing Morgan Wallen’s latest album, saying that he “had no idea” that the musician was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year.

In February, Wallen was seen coming home from a night out with friends when he yelled the N-word at a friend twice.

The video, reportedly filmed by neighbours annoyed at the late-night disturbance and then shared byTMZ, sparked outrage online.

On Wednesday (4 August), Bieber posted a screenshot of one of Wallen’s new songs on his Instagram story with the caption: “Love this album.”

The “Peaches” singer then deleted the post, sharing a message explaining that he was unaware of Wallen’s comments.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments,” he wrote. “As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologise to anyone I offended.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBSem_0bILQaJZ00
Justin Bieber’s message apologising for his shoutout of Morgan Wallen (Justin Bieber via Instagram)

In another post, the Canadian singer reflected on his own “hurtful” racist comments he made in the past.

In 2014, videos of the singer using the racial slur as part of the punchline of a joke when he was 15 were published by TMZ and The Sun.

In a second video obtained by TMZ, also from when Bieber was in his early teens, he could be heard singing the racial slur as part of his song One Less Lonely Girl.

In the post, Bieber wrote: “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny.”

“I hurt a lot of people especially the black people in my life but was fortunate to have had them educate me on the horrifying origins of the N-word. This [situation] brings those painful memories back up, I always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1Wie_0bILQaJZ00
Justin Bieber’s message apologising for using racial slur in the past (Justin Bieber via Instagram)

“I know I have apologised for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue, I believe it's important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and hot hurtful it is.”

In a third post, the “Ghost” singer said that he is still learning.

“I have so much more to learn and I’m grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as I have a long way to go,” he wrote.

The Independent has contacted Bieber and Wallen for comment.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Black People#Canadian#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmix929.com

Fans think Selena Gomez is shading Justin Bieber in her latest TikTok

Did Selena Gomez shade ex Justin Bieber in her latest TikTok video? That’s what fans believe after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a video of her discussing red flags in a relationship. Selena, who turns 29 today, shared a video of herself wearing an oversized cranberry-colored sweater...
Celebritieshot1061.com

JUSTIN BIEBER JUST PASSED DRAKE FOR THIS MUSIC MILESTONE

Justin Bieber has surpassed Drake as the youngest solo artist to secure 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. As first reported by Billboard, Bieber reaches the milestone at the age of 27 with his most recent feature on, “Stay,” by The Kid LAROI. Justin notched his first single on the chart at 15 years of age with “One Time.”
CelebritiesMTV

Justin Bieber Is Here To 'Stay' As He Sets A New Chart Record

Justin Bieber made history on Tuesday (July 20) as the youngest solo artist to ever hit 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the age of 27. The track that cinched the milestone was “Stay,” the synthy song on which he guested as a feature with The Kid Laroi and debuted at No. 3.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Justin Bieber shares message of support for Simone Biles

Justin Bieber has shared a message of support for US gymnast Simone Biles, who announced her withdrawal from the women’s all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Biles, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnast of all time, announced her withdrawal after a further medical evaluation determined...
CharitiesBillboard

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's 'Stuck with U' Raised $3.5M for First Responders Children's Foundation

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's 2020 charity collaboration "Stuck With U" has raised $3.5 million for the First Responders Children's Foundation. The two pop stars released their COVID-19 lockdown ballad on May 8, 2020. In working with their manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects and their labels Def Jam Recordings (Bieber) and Republic Records (Grande), the team donated 100% of the proceeds from the song's streams and sales to the foundation. The First Responders Children's Foundation redirected the funds to thousands of families of first responders, including healthcare workers, paramedics, firefighters and EMTs who have fought the pandemic on the frontlines for the last year and a half.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Tweets & Deletes ‘Love’ For Morgan Wallen’s Album: I ‘Had No Idea’ He Said ‘Racist Comments’

Justin Bieber issued a public apology after supporting Morgan Wallen’s music on Twitter, following the country singer’s racial scandal earlier this year. Justin Bieber, 27, is backtracking on his support for Morgan Wallen, 28, after he seemingly just learned about the country singer’s previous racial controversy. On Aug. 4, the “Baby” crooner took heat on social media after he complimented Morgan’s latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which was released in January. “Love this album,” Justin wrote on Twitter, according to PopCrave. But soon after, Justin reportedly deleted the tweet when fans criticized the pop star for supporting Morgan, who used a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February.
Las Vegas, NVBillboard

Justin Bieber & Friends Set Out for 3-Day Las Vegas Experience This Fall

Justin Bieber is going back to Las Vegas this fall for a special three-day experience in partnership with Pollen Presents. The pop superstar staged a three-show blitz in 24 hours for the opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas in July, and he'll return for Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender on Oct. 7-10. The Biebs curated the getaway experience himself, replete with a jam-packed itinerary filled with his favorite activities.
allaccess.com

Morgan Wallen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Loud Records artist Morgan Wallen has created the More Than My Hometown Foundation, which aims to help young people in need find a forever family and support them in trying to build the best life possible. According to the website, the foundation "believes every young person deserves the best chance at a great life, by strengthening and fostering these four pillars: family, community, guidance and love." Named after Wallen's #1 single from a year ago, the foundation wants to help children, adolescents and teenagers find stable, loving homes that can help them "rebuild their confidence, self-belief, and to feel forever loved," the website explains. The organization seeks to partner with cities and towns to develop after-school programs that will help young people interact with "positive role models and community leaders."

Comments / 0

Community Policy