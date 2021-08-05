Damian Lillard, Team USA Advance To Gold Medal Game With Win Over Australia
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard and Team USA Basketball will play for a gold medal after beating Australia 97-78 in the semifinals on Wednesday night. In the Team USA win, Damian Lillard dropped five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor. Jazz forward Joe Ingles had nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc for Australia. Former Jazzman Dante Exum finished with 12 points. The Boomers will play for the bronze medal, facing the loser of Slovenia and France.kslsports.com
