Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Damian Lillard, Team USA Advance To Gold Medal Game With Win Over Australia

By Trevor Allen, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard and Team USA Basketball will play for a gold medal after beating Australia 97-78 in the semifinals on Wednesday night. In the Team USA win, Damian Lillard dropped five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor. Jazz forward Joe Ingles had nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc for Australia. Former Jazzman Dante Exum finished with 12 points. The Boomers will play for the bronze medal, facing the loser of Slovenia and France.

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Australia#Team Usa Advance#Team Usa Basketball#The Team Usa#Boomers#Usabmnt#Usabasketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Bold Message For The Boston Celtics

An Eastern Conference rivalry is beginning to emerge by way of Team USA connections. After today’s bronze medal game between Australia and Slovenia, U.S. superstar Kevin Durant celebrated with his new teammate Patty Mills, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Leading the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

Predictions for NBA Trade Rumors: Simmons, Lillard, Hield, Ingles, Siakam

The free agency period of the NBA offseason is well underway and there have been plenty of notable signings take shape. Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan joined forces on the Chicago Bulls, Kyle Lowry is now a member of the Miami Heat, and Evan Fournier is headed to the New York Knicks.
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. France score, results: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to fourth consecutive gold medal

The U.S. men's basketball team took a bumpy road to the final of the Olympic tournament, but the Americans are heading home with the gold medal. Team USA defeated France 87-82 on Friday night to capture its fourth consecutive gold medal behind another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The future Hall of Famer scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the victory, ending the tournament as USA Basketball's all-time leader in points, free throws and 3-pointers.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
Basketballwmcactionnews5.com

Team USA’s Damian Lillard erupts for 21 points against Iran

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. basketball team got back to winning — and winning easily. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and the Americans rebounded from an opening loss with their first victory of these Olympics, romping past Iran 120-66 on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored 16 points and Jayson Tatum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy