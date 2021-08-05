Cancel
Kevin Durant, Team USA too much for Joe Ingles and Australia in Olympic semifinal

By The Associated Press
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaitama, Japan • Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them. They were awful early, then awesome afterward against Australia. Durant scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 20...

