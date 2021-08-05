Cancel
US Men's Basketball Team Defeats Australia to Advance to Gold Medal Game

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been two versions of the U.S. men’s basketball team during the Tokyo Olympics. Both showed up during a tale of two halves on Thursday. There was the first-half version, the struggling stars that trailed by 15 points and seemed destined to fight for bronze. And there was the second-half version, the dominant force that turned the game around and seemed destined to steamroll any opponent in its path for a fourth straight gold medal.

