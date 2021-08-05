2021 Parade of Lights

The Parade of Lights starts at 9:15 pm and is followed by a firework display at approx. 9:45 pm. The Parade of Lights will run east on Main St. (FM 2920) from Vernon Blvd. to the railroad tracks, then turn left on Peach St. Fireworks will follow immediately after the parade at The Depot (S. Elm/Market St.). Attendance and parking are free. There is a parking lot on N. Elm by the railroad tracks, behind & in front of City Hall at 401 Market St. and parking can be found along the side streets throughout downtown Tomball.