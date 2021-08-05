Cancel
Tomball Night

tomballtx.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Tomball Night Family Friendly Event! Tomball Night starts at 5 pm and ends after the firework display at approx. 9:45 pm. Live Entertainment! Kids Activities! Food! Drinks! LOTS OF SHOPPING! Participating local businesses stay open late offering specials, give-aways and door prizes! Vendor booths will be in the downtown area & the following streets will be closed to thru traffic: 100 block of Commerce St., N. Walnut St., S. Walnut St., Market St. (100/200/300 blocks) and S. Elm. Mystery Shoppers will be all over Tomball. You will win $100 bill if you ask the right person, “Are you the Mystery Shopper?” Health and Wellness Expo from 5 pm – 8pm in the Community Center located at 221 Market St. Attendance and parking are free. There is a parking lot on N. Elm by the railroad tracks, behind & in front of City Hall at 401 Market St. and parking can be found along the side streets throughout downtown Tomball.

tomballtx.gov

