Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the complexities of our nation's story

When Roger Koopman served in the Montana Legislature, he quickly earned a reputation for over-the-top rhetorical flourishes on the floor of the House. He made a practice of pulling needles from his desktop “Liberty Tree” every time a bill he didn’t like (there were many) would, in his opinion, undermine individual freedom in Big Sky Country. It made for good television. As a daily witness, I dubbed this Bozeman Republican Roger Ramjet Koopman. Fellow boomers may recall that Roger Ramjet was a cartoon character who reveled in hyperbolic patriotism. After a long stint at the Public Service Commission, where he became, at times, and much to my welcome surprise, the voice of reason, Mr. Koopman is back in original form, railing against “cancel culture censorship” and the so-called Woke Police.