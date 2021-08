The 2004 Olympic Games gave us many things – Michael Phelps’ first medals, Usain Bolt’s Olympic debut and the mystery motorcycle crash that led to home favourites Kostas Kenteris and Ekaterini Thanou withdrawing on the eve of the Games under a doping cloud.For Britain, Kelly Holmes’ wide-eyed delight at her double gold remains one of the iconic images in the country’s Olympic history, while Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins each opened their golden accounts and Matthew Pinsent bowed out with his fourth title.Those Games in Athens are unique for another reason. It is the only time since NBA players...