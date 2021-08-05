LONGi partners with Essentia Energia to supply 477MW of Hi-MO 4 modules for solar power plant in Brazil

A POC mission was performed by FlyingBasket as part of a study that is being held by the Enel Group through its Global Infrastructure and Networks business line, leading international operator of electricity distribution grids worldwide”.. The purpose of the research is to evaluate sustainable alternatives that can be instituted at the process level of their energy installation projects. The POC was performed with FB3, a remotely piloted high performance electric multi-copter in the mountain regions of the province of Bolzano, where flights with metal poles and other tools & equipment, weighing between the range of 80-100kgs were transported along 1.5km distance with an elevation of 400m from the take-off point.