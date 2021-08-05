LONGi partners with Essentia Energia to supply 477MW of Hi-MO 4 modules for solar power plant in Brazil
The Sol do Sertão project, covering an area of over 700 hectares, is located at Oliveira dos Brejinhos, a city some 600 km from the state capital. There are 1,075,200 units of high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules deployed at the plant, with a projected service lifetime of 25~30 years. The project brought an estimated 1,500 direct employment opportunities for the city’s inhabitants throughout the construction period.www.pv-magazine.com
Comments / 0