LONGi partners with Essentia Energia to supply 477MW of Hi-MO 4 modules for solar power plant in Brazil

By LONGi
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

The Sol do Sertão project, covering an area of over 700 hectares, is located at Oliveira dos Brejinhos, a city some 600 km from the state capital. There are 1,075,200 units of high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules deployed at the plant, with a projected service lifetime of 25~30 years. The project brought an estimated 1,500 direct employment opportunities for the city’s inhabitants throughout the construction period.

