Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Kamara, Reyna each score 2 goals to help DC United beat Crew

Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOla Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night. Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Franco Jara
Person
Cecilio Domínguez
Person
Yordy Reyna
Person
Tomás Pochettino
Person
Rudy Camacho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Inter Miami#D C United#Columbus#Ap#Kansas City 4#Nashville 0#Union 3#Philadelphia Union#Toronto Fc#Fc Cincinnati 0#Red Bulls Harrison#Fc Cincinnati#Atlanta United 2#Stade Saputo#Inter Miami 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSNew Haven Register

Ola Kamara scores in DC United's 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored for the second consecutive game to help D.C. United beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday night. D.C. United (6-7-2) did not concede a goal for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Montreal on June 23 — the last of three consecutive shutouts.
MLSchatsports.com

DC United 1-0 Red Bulls: Kamara goal decides flat derby

The road woes continue for the New York Red Bulls. A first half Ola Kamara finish was enough for DC United to secure three points at home in a 1-0 win over Gerhard Struber’s latest makeshift team on Sunday night. A flat performance in a slow, nondescript derby in the humidity of the nation’s capital leaves the Red Bulls out of playoff positioning heading into the season’s second half.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

D.C. United grab big lead, then hold on to beat Crew

D.C. United (7-7-3, 24 points) scored on all three shots on goal -- two by Kamara -- for a 3-0 halftime lead, then held off a furious Crew (6-5-6, 24 points) rally to move to 2-0-2 in the past four games. Columbus has allowed eight goals in the past two...
MLSArgus Press

Kamara leads DC United into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

CF Montreal (6-6-5) vs. DC United (7-7-3) Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -127, Montreal +348, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: DC United takes on Montreal after Ola Kamara scored two goals against Columbus. DC United finished 5-12-6 overall during the 2020...
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. D.C. United

It happened again. The Columbus Crew dropped its second game in a row, this time at home, with an all-in-all lackluster performance. The Crew fell 4-2 to D.C. United on Wednesday night, making it consecutive games of conceding four goals. After a fairly bright start to the match, the Black...
Sportschatsports.com

Megan Rapinoe Scores Olimpico Goal in Olympics to Help USWNT Win Bronze

If this is Megan Rapinoe's last time on a major stage, she is at least going out in style. In this case, that means scoring an Olimpico at the Olympics. U.S. women's national team veterans Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice in a 4–3 win over Australia in Thursday's bronze medal match, but it was the opening goal in the wide-open game that stole the spotlight. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe curled an in-swinging corner kick with tremendous pace into the box that fooled everyone, including the Australian goalkeeper, before rippling the back of the net.
MLSMarietta Daily Journal

Jonathan Mensah's set-piece goal gives Columbus Crew road win at Atlanta United

ATLANTA — Sometimes all it takes is one moment of perfection, especially on the road. And it came from an unusual suspect. Off the boot of star attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayan from the left corner, then the flick off the head of Marlon Hairston, captain Jonathan Mensah finished a well-executed set piece at the back post for the lone goal in a 1-0 Crew win against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
MLSPorterville Recorder

Dajome's stoppage time goal helps Vancouver tie United 2-2

Cristian Dajome's stoppage time goal let the Vancouver Whitecaps tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday. Dajome gave the Whitecaps (3-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute, assisted by Russell Teibert. Ethan Finlay put United (6-5-5) on the scoreboard in the 45th minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso. Robin Lod gave...
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

Mensah’s goal gives Crew 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

Jonathan Mensah’s 65th-minute goal was enough as the Columbus Crew shut out Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday. Mensah recorded the only goal for the Crew (6-3-6) on a header, assisted by Marlon Hairston. United (2-5-8) outshot the Crew 10-7, with four shots on goal to two for the Crew. Eloy Room...
MLSsemoball.com

Thiago Andrade has goal and assist, NYFC beats Crew 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) -- Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1 on Friday night. Valentin Castellanos headed home Jesus Medina's corner to open the scoring for NYCFC (8-5-2) in the 14th minute. It was with his second goal in two games and sixth of the season.
MLSESPN

Nani scores in 87th, Orlando City beats Atlanta United 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference. Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Waters in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.
MLSswiowanewssource.com

Columbus Crew take on DC United in conference play

DC United (6-7-3) vs. Columbus Crew (6-4-6) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -114, DC United +339, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host DC United in a conference matchup. The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going...
Portland, ORStumptown Footy

Smith scores the fastest goal in Thorns history as Portland beats Houston 1-0

Portland Thorns FC stay top of the NWSL standings thanks to Sophia Smith’s early goal. Smith’s goal is the fastest goal scored in Thorns history. The Thorns and the Houston Dash met for the first time this regular-season at BBVA Stadium on Saturday. The teams last met in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup at BBVA Stadium when they shared the points after a 1-1 draw in which Shea Groom and Christine Sinclair scored the goals.
MLSsunny95.com

Crew 1, United 0

ATLANTA – Jonathan Mensah’s goal in the 65th minute helped lift the Columbus Crew to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United Saturday afternoon. Mensah’s back-post header came off a Lucas Zelarayan corner kick. Eloy Room made five saves for the Crew (6-3-6). Columbus travels to face New York City FC...
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew’s Gyasi Zardes scores winning goal to send USMNT to Gold Cup final

The United States is going to play for the Gold Cup title and it’s all thanks to a Columbus Crew player. Black & Gold striker Gyasi Zardes tapped in the winning goal in the 87th minute to clinch a 1-0 win for the USMNT against Qatar in the semifinal match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The goal ensures the Americans will play in Sunday’s Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MLSPosted by
90min

How Atlanta United plan to cope without suspended Josef Martinez

Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino has urged his players to stick together against Columbus Crew on Saturday in the absence of the suspended Josef Martinez. The Venezuelan striker scored and won a penalty as the Five Stripes came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with CF Montreal during the week.
MLSwho13.com

USA scores late goal to beat Mexico 1-0 in Gold Cup final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miles Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute, and the United States upset Mexico 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Kellyn Acosta, the only player in the U.S. lineup who gets playing time when the first-choice roster is together, took a free kick, and Robinson outjumped Edson Álvarez and headed the ball in on one hop to the right of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.
MLSMiami Herald

Austin FC plays FC Dallas after Pochettino’s 2-goals game

Austin FC (4-8-4) vs. FC Dallas (4-7-6) BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC takes on FC Dallas after Tomas Pochettino registered two goals against Houston. FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy