Plein Air Paint-Out is Aug. 12-15 in De Smet
De Smet’s Plein Air Paint-Out returns both in person and virtually Aug. 12-15 with the Ingalls Homestead as the home base. The 13th annual weekend of artistry is the longest running plein air event in South Dakota, according to a news release. All ages and skill levels are invited. There will be adult and youth workshops, artist talks and painting demonstrations at the homestead. And the event will be live-streamed via Zoom.www.thepublicopinion.com
