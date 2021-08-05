Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Smet, SD

Plein Air Paint-Out is Aug. 12-15 in De Smet

Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe Smet’s Plein Air Paint-Out returns both in person and virtually Aug. 12-15 with the Ingalls Homestead as the home base. The 13th annual weekend of artistry is the longest running plein air event in South Dakota, according to a news release. All ages and skill levels are invited. There will be adult and youth workshops, artist talks and painting demonstrations at the homestead. And the event will be live-streamed via Zoom.

www.thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Smet, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plein Air Paint Out#The Ingalls Homestead#The Artists Choice#People S Choice#American Bank Trust#Klinkels Iii Bar#De Smet Event Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy