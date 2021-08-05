Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazanov will lead international business development for the tech-driven creator company. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Youri Hazanov to its leadership team as Head of International. Hazanov joins the fast-growing tech business with a decade of experience after overseeing the international launch of YouTube in over 20 countries.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Creators#Latin America#Video Optimization#Ai#The Creator Program#Mrbeast#Nas Daily#Tiktok#Parisian#The Media Partner Program#Taboola#Emea#Latam#Universal Music Expedia#Jellysmack Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Marietta Daily Journal

HH Global acquires Adare International

Merge completion of global marketing services providers, HH Global and Adare International. LONDON and CHICAGO, Aug. 17 2021 /CNW/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Adare International (including Purple Agency), from the private equity firm Endless LLP, following the signing of an agreement on Monday 21 June 2021. The combined business will generate approximately $2.1bn in annual sales.
BusinessBenzinga

Disney CEO Lays Out Global Expansion Plans For SVOD Service Disney+: What You Need To Know

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek touched on the global expansion plans for the company’s subscription video-on-demand business on Thursday. What Happened: At the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Chapek revealed that the launch of Disney+ in Eastern Europe has been delayed from late 2021 to the summer of 2022 to “allow for an expanded footprint that will include parts of the Middle East and South Africa.”
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

The Beauty Health Company Reiterates International Expansion Plans with Announcement of Key Leadership Appointments in APAC

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointment of Indra Pamamull as President of APAC and the promotion of Mingo Ku to Chief Commercial Officer in APAC.
Businessaithority.com

Ricoh Signs Expansion Agreement with Help Lightning to Reinforce Global Commitment to Customer Experience

Help Lightning, a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company’s experts to accelerate the transformation of their service and support operations, announced its global expansion with Ricoh. As an information management and digital services company, Ricoh brings people, processes and technology together to solve problems for organizations...
Businessmartechseries.com

GumGum Accelerates Global Expansion by Acquiring JustPremium

GumGum, the leader in contextual intelligence technology, announced the acquisition of JustPremium, one of the largest rich media and video ad marketplaces in Europe. Their combined offering makes them one of the only global providers with a unified solution delivering attention-grabbing ad creatives in contextually relevant digital environments across global campaigns.
Businessmartechseries.com

HotPlay Announces Strategic Partnership with Mediakeys, An International Multi-Media Advertising Company, to Accelerate The HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Global Expansion

HotPlay announced today a strategic partnership with Mediakeys, an international media & advertising agency specializing in out-of-home (OOH) and digital advertising. This partnership is designed to leverage Mediakeys global footprint and relationships expanding customer segments and opening new geographical markets for HotPlay. Founded by veteran game developers, HotPlay is a...
Businessmartechseries.com

WSO2 Adds Senior Executives to Accelerate Global Expansion

WSO2 CMO Shekar Hariharan drove successes at Jitterbit, Oracle and SugarCRM; WSO2 VP and GM of North America Greg Stuecklin grew sales and channels at Microsoft and Oracle. WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced the addition of two senior executives: Shekar Hariharan, WSO2 chief marketing officer (CMO), has led marketing efforts at Jitterbit, Oracle and SugarCRM. Gregory (Greg) Stuecklin, WSO2 vice president and general manager (VP and GM) of North America, previously led regional sales at Microsoft and Oracle. With decades of experience in successfully driving the growth initiatives of enterprise software companies, Shekar and Greg will play central roles in accelerating WSO2’s global expansion.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market To Reach $10.4 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Agricultural Micronutrients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
LifestyleAviation Week

Avianca Plans International Expansion From Five Countries

Colombian airline Avianca has signaled its intention to launch around two dozen international routes from five Latin American countries, adding new connections to the likes of Mexico City, New York and Quito. The proposed network expansion comes just days after the Bogota-based carrier’s board... Subscription Required. Avianca Plans International Expansion...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

PropTech Firm Spruce Adds 3 Senior Executives

Spruce, the proptech company powering online real estate transactions, today announced it has appointed three senior-level executives across its data science, title, and sales functions. Following the recent news of Spruce's $60M Series C funding round, announced in June 2021, these industry leaders will further propel Spruce's already rapid growth...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Aircraft Refurbishing Market To Reach $7.6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aircraft Refurbishing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Social Networks Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Zoho, Hivebrite, Bitrix, Yammer

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Social Networks Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Social Networks Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Social Networks Software market report advocates analysis of Monday, Zoho, Hivebrite, Bitrix, Yammer, Snapchat & Pinterest.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Boohoo to create 5,000 jobs in expansion plans

Online retailer boohoo has announced plans to create 5,000 jobs by expanding its warehouse and building new IT systems over the next five years. The company, which has faced criticism in recent years for poor working conditions at some of its suppliers, said the positions will come from an investment programme of £500 million to grow the business.
BusinessNBC Sports

Fanatics plans major expansion beyond merchandise

In recent years, Fanatics has become a major force in sports merchandising. It not hopes to simply become a major force in sports. The company announced on Tuesday that it will expand into media, sports betting, gaming, NFTs, and ticketing. Michael Rubin, executive chairman of the company, will become the CEO of the expanded operation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy