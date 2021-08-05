Cancel
The Are No Seasonal Rules When It Comes To Colored Gemstones

By Beth Bernstein
Fashion threw out the rule book years ago about what to wear before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. The jewelry industry wasn’t far behind, yet there are still some holdouts who believe turquoise is a summer color as are light pinks, whites and other paler hues. Yet there are a range of awe-inspiring jewels that are crafted in these more subtile shades associated with summer traveling, the beach and vacation time. But in an age when individuality reigns and yellow gold still glows as a backdrop for all colored gems, it’s time to lose your inhibitions about wearing certain colors year round. There are no seasons when it comes to gemstones anymore.

