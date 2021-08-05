Community briefs
Greene County Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth annual Women in Business Breakfast Friday, Aug. 6 at Waynesburg University’s Benedum Dining Hall. Registration and breakfast will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m., while a presentation and networking activity will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast, which will be catered by Aladdin Food Services, will consist of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, mini muffins and a fruit tray with dip. For more information, email info@greenechamber.com.www.heraldstandard.com
