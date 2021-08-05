Uniswap Price Analysis: Uniswap still held hostage by $23.5 price hurdle preventing upswing to $25

Uniswap price analysis started off the 24-hour chart at an opening price of $23.415. At the time of writing, the coin trades at $23.364 against the US dollar. Uniswap started the 24-hour chart at an opening price of $23.415 after retracing upwards at the close of yesterday’s session. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish regarding the early uptrend that saw the coin top an intraday high at $23.800. UNI/USD pair has already gained at least 1.00 percent of its value over the last 24 hours. The majority of technicals favor a bullish uptrend in the upcoming sessions, thereby preparing traders for another wave of buying.