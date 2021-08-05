Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Uniswap Price Analysis: Uniswap still held hostage by $23.5 price hurdle preventing upswing to $25

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap price analysis started off the 24-hour chart at an opening price of $23.415. At the time of writing, the coin trades at $23.364 against the US dollar. Uniswap started the 24-hour chart at an opening price of $23.415 after retracing upwards at the close of yesterday’s session. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish regarding the early uptrend that saw the coin top an intraday high at $23.800. UNI/USD pair has already gained at least 1.00 percent of its value over the last 24 hours. The majority of technicals favor a bullish uptrend in the upcoming sessions, thereby preparing traders for another wave of buying.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Held Hostage#Uni#Rsi#Cryptopolitan Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retests $0.23 resistance, prepares to reverse?

DOGE started to rally again yesterday. Strong bullish momentum was seen overnight. DOGE/USD retests $0.23 resistance. Dogecoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as previous resistance around $0.23 was retested earlier today, and any further upside was rejected. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to retrace again and move towards the $0.20 support again.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA ready to challenge the $1.48 mark

Cardano price is facing resistance at the $1.50 mark. Cardano price has broken above the $1.40 mark and strong bullish momentum has carried the price to challenge the $1.48 mark. ADA records an over 13.80 percent price hike across the last seven days showing strong bullish dominance. However, the sharp bullish activity leaves room for a volatile price movement.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC slowly sets a higher high at $157.5, reversal to follow?

LTC established a higher local low above $135 earlier this week. LTC/USD continued to rally overnight. Litecoin is set for a retracement later today. Litecoin price analysis is bearish for today as a new higher high was set above the $150 earlier this week and bulls have become exhausted. Therefore, we expect LTC/USD to retrace some of the gains seen earlier today and look to set another higher low early next week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT swiftly advances to $21.5, set for a retracement today?

DOT continued advancing on Friday. $21.5 mark tested yesterday. Polkadot is set for a reversal today. Polkadot price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as a new higher high was established around $21.5, and bulls have become exhausted again. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to retrace and retest the $29 previous resistance as support early next week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: UNI to retest the $28 as bulls dominate the market

Uniswap has gone above the $22 mark and strong bullish momentum has carried the price to challenge the $28 mark. Uniswap price records an over 26 percent price hike across the last seven days showing extremely strong bullish dominance. However, the sharp bullish activity leaves room for a volatile price movement.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH finds resistance below $3,200, slowly prepares to retrace?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found below $3,200. ETH/USD set for a retracement. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside could not be reached over the last 24 hours after resistance was found below $3,200. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace later today and try to retrace some of the gains seen this week.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC moves to $45,000, rejects further upside?

BTC continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found around $45,000. BTC/USD is set for a reversal later today. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside beyond the $45,000 resistance could not be reached. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to reverse over the next 24 hours and retrace some of the gain early next week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON confirms start of 77% upswing

SafeMoon price has been forming a falling wedge pattern since May 20. SAFEMOON broke out of this bullish pattern, confirming a 77% rally to $0.00000377. A decisive close below $0.00000157 will invalidate the bullish thesis. SafeMoon price was consolidating inside a bullish pattern. However, recently, this pattern was breached toward...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA swiftly spikes above $1.40 overnight, targets $1.50 next?

ADA consolidated below $1.40 resistance yesterday. Bulls pushed Cardano above $1.40 overnight. ADA/USD targets the $1.50 mark next. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as previous resistance at $1.40 was broken overnight and the market has continued to rally since then. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to move towards the next resistance at $1.50 later today.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP traders would do well to follow this safe strategy

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. XRP failed to capitalize on its 28 July jump as bullish momentum fizzled out across the market. Despite positive broader market cues, the altcoin noted a downtick in value and was heading towards its 20 June low of $0.70.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP spikes to $0.80, set for a slow retracement today?

Ripple moved away from the $0.70 support yesterday. XRP continued to rally overnight. XRP/USD tests next resistance at $0.80. Ripple price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as a rapid move higher took XRP to the next resistance level around $0.80. Currently, XRP/USD rejects further upside, indicating that reversal can be expected later this weekend.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Uniswap (UNI/USD) Price Serially Surges Northward

UNI/USD – Daily Chart. The UNI/USD daily chart showcases that the crypto’s price serially surges northward a bit past the previous higher point achieved around July 6th trading zone. The serial formation of the smaller-bullish candlesticks against the trend-line of the bigger SMA confirmed that the crypto most likely increase pressures in the subsequent sessions. The 14-day SMA curves northward beneath the 50-day SMA as the bullish trend-line drew across it to touch the bigger SMA at a support side. The Stochastic Oscillators are seemingly attempting a re-cross of the lines back to the northbound in the overbought trading region. That suggests that the pressure to the upside is somewhat ongoing.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

ETC Price ‌Analysis:‌ Is Ethereum Classic Price About to Fly?

Ethereum classic price is trading sideways while struggling near its major moving averages of 20, 50, and 100-day lines. The digital asset is trying to trade above the all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-DMA lines, but the volume is lower and needs to improve. The pair...
Marketsfoxperiodical.com

Polygon Price Analysis: The MATIC Coin Price Wavering Above The $1 Mark

The MATIC coin shows multiple Doji type candles hovering above the $1 level. The MATIC/BTC pair was trading at 0.00002687 BTC with a gain of 0.21%. The MATIC coin shows an amazing ‘V’ shaped recovery with a more than 60% gain to the $0.67 bottom support buyers. Furthermore, the price has also given a breakout from the $1 mark, which must have lured more buyers into the coin market. However, the price is still wavering above the $1 level, slowly drying up the excitement of the MATIC buyers. The current price of the MATIC coin is $1.05, with an intraday gain of 3.93%
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

VGX Price Analysis: VGX Token Price Finally Starts A Bullish Rally

VGX token price manages to sustain above the 0.0012 resistance level. The rising EMAs project a rise in underlying bullishness. The pair VGX/BTC trades at 0.00009049 BTC with an intraday gain of +4.15%. The VGX Token’s price has been in a massive consolidation since May between 000082-0.0012 levels. However, the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SmartCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $558,131.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.58 million and $558,131.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy