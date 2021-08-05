Cool people look like they’re going camping
Walk into a pub and you’ll see, lurking in the corner, or smoking out the back, someone dressed like they’re about to go camping. Their looks are scrappy, put together in a Millets bargain bin, not a charity shop. A return to nature, they could be well into foraging mushrooms (magic or otherwise). There’s waterproof, utility, functionality, and it’s not your geography teacher – they are really cool people. The Great Outdoors is upon us. It’s on your feet and over your backs, and it looks pretty good – if you buy the right kit.theface.com
